Open house benefits Mt. Vernon Education Foundation

A residential development in McCordsville is celebrating the opening of a new model home at Colonnade Estates with a special event from noon to 3 p.m. June 29 that includes a donation drive for the Mt. Vernon Education Foundation’s Tools for Teachers program.

Raegan Potter of Beazer Homes said the event at 7505 Belvedere Lane, McCordsville, will offer facepainting and a balloon artist for kids and a complimentary food truck for everyone.

“As part of the event, we are collecting a variety of school supplies for the Tools for Teachers Program,” she stated in an email. “Beazer Homes will be matching all donations with a minimum commitment of at least $1,000 in supplies.”

Colonnade Estates is south of the McCord Square Downtown District. Potter said the neighborhood offers one and two-story homes ranging from the mid $400s-$500s.

“Colonnade is ideally located adjacent to McCordsville Elementary School and our homes are perfect for newly formed and growing families,” she stated. “We are thrilled to be a part of the McCordsville community and happy to support this important initiative.”

For more about Colonnade, visit beazer.com/indianapolis-in/colonnade.

The Mt. Vernon Education Foundation supports education initiatives in the Mt. Vernon school district through business and education partnerships, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“It is through providing funds to hard-working, dedicated teachers that we are able to change the way students learn in our community,” the website states. “We share the same goal with all Mt. Vernon educators — to help each child reach his or her greatest potential.”

For more about the foundation, visit mtvernonfoundation.org.