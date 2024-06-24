Bird is the word at new museum

Visitors looking for a respite after dropping cash at the new Terre Haute Casino Resort can visit the Larry Bird Museum in the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Capital Improvement Board Museum Co-Chair Terri Conley said Bird insisted on the museum admission being free. The museum’s kickoff was celebrated with Bird’s return for a public ceremony May 30.

The museum is small at 2,720 square feet but packed with Bird’s memorabilia from Springs Valley High School, Indiana State University and the Boston Celtics. There are several interactive exhibits. Visitors can shoot free throws, as well.

Bird put Terre Haute on the national basketball map by leading Indiana State to the 1979 NCAA Championship game before losing to the Magic Johnson-led Michigan State. Bird’s Celtics and Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers continued the rivalry in the NBA and the two eventually became good friends. An exhibit with Johnson is featured in the museum.

Johnson signed a jersey in 1993 with the inscription “To Larry Bird, ‘The Greatest Basketball Player Ever.’ But more important, a friend forever.”

Bird concluded his career by playing in the 1992 Dream Team, which cruised to the Olympics gold medal. Ten days later, Bird announced his retirement after 13 seasons due to back problems. Bird, nicknamed “Larry Legend,” helped the Celtics capture NBA titles in 1981, ’84 and ’86. He was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. As a head coach, Bird led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

There also is an exhibit featuring Bird’s stint as Pacers coach and executive.

The exhibits include Bird’s legendary status as a trash talker.

Bird said he always is a bit amazed when he sees so many young people wearing his No. 33 uniform.

“I think that’s what social media is all about – thank God they didn’t have that when I was playing,” he said, adding that “Terre Haute has followed my career. You don’t make these journeys alone. Terre Haute always had my back.”

Bird said he doesn’t need any more recognition from the home of his alma mater.

“I got a little street named after me, I got a statue out there and now a museum here,” Bird said. “Thank you, Terre Haute, but I think that’s enough for a while. You have no idea how much I respect the city and the people in it.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.

For more, visit larrybirdmuseum.com.