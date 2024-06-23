Indy Shorts International Film Festival set for July 23-28

The seventh annual Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is set for July 23-28.

The officially selected short films, schedule and individual program tickets will be available June 27.

Indy Shorts is one of 34 worldwide qualifying festivals for the Academy Awards for all three Short Film categories: Live Action, Documentary and Animation.

It also is the largest shorts festival in the Midwest, running in Indianapolis since 2018.

Originally an expansion to the Heartland International Film Festival, Indy Shorts has become its own six-day summer festival that celebrates the unique, creative and captivating art of short films in a wide range of categories, including horror, comedy, documentary, narrative, animated and more.

MovieMaker Magazine named the Indy Shorts International Film Festival as one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023, Top 20 Best Short Film Festivals in the World for 2022 and 50 Best Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Over the years, 36 short films featured at Indy Shorts/HIFF have been nominated, with 10 going on to win Oscars

Indy Shorts’ mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. This past year, Indy Shorts was able to award more than $30,000 in cash prizes and present more than 200 films at indoor, outdoor and virtual screenings.

The $5,000 grand prizes are awarded for narrative short, documentary short and animated short.

For more, visit heartlandfilm.org.