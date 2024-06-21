Westfield High School student seeks Miss Indiana Teen title

Sammy Geis has a strong motivation for competing for Miss Indiana’s Teen title.

Geis, who will be a sophomore at Westfield High School, was encouraged because 2024 WHS graduate Keegan Connor is the reigning Miss Indiana’s Teen.

“(Connor) is a role model for what I want to achieve by my senior year of high school,” Geis said. “As a child, I loved doing new things a lot and what’s one more thing to add to my list, and Keegan helped me achieve that by encouraging me into joining the sisterhood of Miss Indiana.”

Geis qualified by winning the Miss Collegiate Indy’s Teen. She will compete in Miss Indiana’s Teen. The Miss Indiana’s Teen preliminary competition is June 26-29 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

Geis will sing in the talent portion of the competition.

“I love to sing to any musicals or movie musicals,” said Geis, who is involved in theater and choir programs at WHS.

Her community service initiative is “Sammy’s Food: Eating Disorder Awareness.”

“The thing I am most looking forward to for the competition is meeting all the girls and making lifelong friendships that are a healthy and fun relationship, as well as spreading awareness for my CSI,” Geis said.