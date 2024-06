Alex Shackell, 17, of Carmel finished second in the 200-meter butterfly June 20 at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn a spot on the U.S. team.

The Carmel High School student finished with a time of 2:06:69. Regan Smith finished first with a time of 2:05:70.

Shackell joins her brother, Aaron, on the U.S. team competing in the Olympic games this summer in Paris.