BJ’s Wholesale plans to open in Carmel this fall 

By Adanna Mbanu

BJ’s Wholesale Club is readying to open its second location in Indiana this fall in Carmel.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot building at 1440 Lowe’s Way is ongoing. The retailer aims to offer up to 25 percent lower costs than typical grocery stores and will sell fresh produce, seasonal items, operate a deli and provide other everyday essentials.

Briana Keene, senior manager of external communications for BJ’s, said the club’s goal is to provide a convenient shopping experience for its members that includes same-day delivery, curbside pickup, in-club pickup and ExpressPay. It also will operate an onsite gas station.

“We have a strong purpose that we live by,” Keene said. “We take care of families that depend on us. We’re super grateful and super excited to be immersed in this community of Carmel and help deliver on that purpose.”

BJ’s donates unsold produce, meat, dairy products and more to local food banks. It began partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in 2022 after the retailer opened its first location in Noblesville.

“Gleaners is responsible for (addressing) food insecurity in 21 counties, so it’s a really large scale operation. To be able to have large companies helping us out at scale is invaluable,” said Brad Carlson, Gleaners corporate and community relations officer. “We can only go as far as the community helps us get, because we’re just sharing this food with our neighbors. It’s been a really important part of what we do.”

The annual cost of membership at BJ’s is $55 for a regular Club Card and $110 for a Club Card+. Memberships can be purchased at bjs.com/Carmel.