Schooley files for Hamilton Southeastern Schools board

Latrica Schooley has filed to run for the Delaware Township seat on the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees.

Schooley’s campaign website states that she has lived in Hamilton County for 17 years with her husband, Patrick. They have three children, two attending Fishers High School and one who graduated in 2020.

“My children have been able to pursue their passions in academics, athletics and the arts which has provided future opportunities for them to grow and succeed,” she stated. “I am dedicated to safeguarding the experiences of all students and the educators who invest their knowledge, time and hearts into them.”

Schooley stated that she is the parent of a child with special needs, a business owner, volunteer, has been a therapeutic foster parent and is married to an educator.

“Through these experiences I have learned how to be an advocate for those whose voices need to be heard,” she said. “I believe each person has their own path to grow and succeed. Parents are their child’s first educators, and when they enter the school system, teachers act in partnership with parents to support each student in their educational journey.”

Schooley said she would support initiatives that are “student-centered, data-driven and outcome-based” and established through stakeholder collaboration.

Schooley is self employed, according to her LinkedIn profile, and works as a health care solutions advisor, benefits expert, writer and social media strategist.

For more, visit votelschooley4hsesb.com

Also running for the Delaware Township seat is Greg Lannan of Fishers. The seat is held by Sarah Donsbach, who announced Monday on social media that she will not seek reelection.

Other seats open on the HSE board are Fall Creek Township, held by Suzanne Thomas; and Wayne Township, held by Sarah Parks-Reese. Both have filed to run for reelection.

John Stewart is challenging Parks-Reese for the Wayne Township seat, and Terry Tolle has filed for the Fall Creek Township seat.

The election is Nov. 5.