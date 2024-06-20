No incumbents file for re-election in Carmel school board race 

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees will have two new members in November.

Two at-large seats will be on the ballot, and none of the four candidates who filed to run by the noon deadline June 20 are incumbents.

Candidates are Robin L. Clark, Dina Ferchmin, Jon Shapiro and Kristina (Kris) Wheeler.

Browning, the board president, was elected to the board in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

“I am deeply proud of the many accomplishments Carmel Clay Schools have achieved during the eight years I have had the privilege of serving on the board,” she said. “My decision to not run for a third term will allow me to dedicate more time to other areas of community service and to spend valuable time with my two children who are growing up too fast. Thank you for the continued support and trust you have placed in me throughout my tenure.”

Jackson, who was elected in 2020, said it was “an incredibly tough decision” not to run for re-election.

“I need to focus on family and work priorities, and I need more bandwidth to effectively do so,” Jackson stated. “I will miss representing the Carmel CCS families in this way, but I hope to stay engaged in the community, just in a new way.”

The general election is on Nov. 5.