Local restaurants dig into Tenderloin Tuesdays

The 15th annual Tenderloin Tuesday promotion returns to Hamilton County June 25 to July 30. More than 40 restaurants throughout the county will participate.

Returning participants Carmel’s Dooley O’Toole’s and Muldoon’s.

Gabby Blauert, communications manager for Hamilton County Tourism, said the promotion will include unique offerings like tenderloin pizza and pork tenderloin benny.

Grindstone Public House, 101 N 10th St. in Noblesville, and its Westfield restaurant, 17470-Wheeler Rd., are participating for the fifth year. The restaurants will offer $9 tenderloins on Tuesdays.

“It gives us a chance to draw in new customers who might not have stopped in one of our locations before,” said Blake Fogelsong, owner and director of operations for Clancy’s Hospitality Group. “Our tenderloin is known as one of Indiana’s best, so to give current customers and potential regulars a chance to come in and try it for a discounted rate is always a great thing.”

Blauret said this year’s promotion will support people facing food insecurity.

“Hamilton County Tourism has partnered with the Hamilton County Community Foundation to sponsor a matching donation to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, which assists people in need through local food pantry distribution,” Blauert said.

Blauret said Hamilton County Tourism started the promotion to support local restaurants by celebrating “the Hoosier staple, the pork tenderloin.”

“The promotion has grown so much over the past 15 years and has become something people look forward to each summer,” Blauret said. “We are thrilled to add a new component this year in giving back to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank. Tenderloin Tuesday is all about coming together around food, and this giveback allows us to support those in our community who are facing food insecurity.”

Blauert said customers must have a smartphone to redeem Tenderloin Tuesday offers at participating restaurants. After four redemptions at different restaurants, participants will be eligible to receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.

For more, visit TenderloinTuesday.com.