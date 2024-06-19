Noblesville swimmer to compete in 800M freestyle at Paris Olympics

Noblesville High School graduate Luke Whitlock earned a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming team by finishing second in the 800-meter freestyle June 18 at the Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis.

The 18-year-old finished with a time of 7:45:19, approximately three seconds behind Bobby Finke, who won an Olympic gold medal in the event in 2021. Whitlock is the youngest male swimmer to make the U.S. team since Michael Phelps in 2000.

Whitlock will compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle event later this week at the trials. The 2024 Olympic games will be held this summer in Paris.