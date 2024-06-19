Lawrence/Geist community events – July 2024

Fourth Fest — The City of Lawrence will have its annual Fourth Fest celebration on July 4th — which falls on a Thursday this year — starting with a parade at 10 a.m. The annual fish fry starts at 11 a.m. at Lawrence Community Park and lasts through 3:30 p.m. Music by DJs Long Green and Top Speed starts at 6 p.m. at the park, with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Fridays at the Fort — Arts for Lawrence presents Fridays at the Fort, a free performance series at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8920 Otis Ave. July concerts are the Brandon Meeks Trio, set for 6 p.m. July 12; and Vinnie and the Moochers, 6 p.m. July 26.

Magic show — Arts for Lawrence presents “Inside the Mind of a Little Wizard” with magic comic Jamahl Keyes, a family-friendly performance set for 3 p.m. July 13 at the Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org/tickets.

July government meetings — The following Lawrence government meetings are scheduled during the month of July. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Lawrence Common Council — 6 p.m. July 1 and 17

Utility Service Board — 5:30 p.m. July 9 and 23

Parks Board — 5:30 p.m. July 10

Board of Public Works — 5 p.m. July 11 and 25

Board of Zoning Appeals — 6 p.m. July 16

Redevelopment Commission — 3:30 p.m. July 25

Stormwater Board — 5 p.m. July 29

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township — 5:30 p.m. July 22, work session and meeting, Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

Chamber offers Taste of Lawrence — The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the week-long Devour/Taste of Lawrence, set for June 28 to July 7, with participating restaurants offering specials that the Chamber will promote and highlight throughout the week. For more, visit the chamber’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GreaterLawrenceINChamber.

CPR classes offered — The City of Lawrence Fire Department has free CPR classes planned for July 26 and Oct. 26. The classes are open to ages 15 and up. Participants will earn a certificate upon completion. To register, visit bit.ly/3wcZszY.