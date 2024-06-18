Westfield Washington Schools honor 2024 retirees

Twelve retiring educators and two instructional assistants were honored last month by the Westfield Washington School District for their collective 305 years of service to the community.

“The impact of these dedicated educators extends far beyond the classroom,” WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser stated. “Their commitment and passion have helped shape the lives of our students and have enriched our school community. We are immensely grateful for their service and wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirements.”

The retirees are:

Tammy Drummond, Westfield Intermediate School — bookkeeper, 22 years

Cindy Gritton, central office — Administrative assistant for Student Services, 24 years

Jo Ann Neff, central office — Operations assistant, 19 years

Carolyn Wood, Washington Woods Elementary School – Second grade, 28 years

Jennifer Paul, Oak Trace Elementary School — Music, 23 years

Music, 23 years Jacqueline Hiatt, Oak Trace Elementary School — Second grade, 15 years

Diana Callahan, Oak Trace Elementary School — Second grade, 21 years

Michelle Foster, Westfield Intermediate School — Special education, 25 years

Steve Stafford, Westfield Intermediate School — Special education, 11 years

Christine Hofeling, Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center — Speech and language pathologist, 37 years

Mark Sands, Westfield High School — Band/music, 26 years

Robert Lonsinger, Westfield High School — Math, nine years

Tonya Coy, Westfield Middle School — Instructional assistant and job coach with The Shamrock Project, 24 years

Janet Schuetter, Oak Trace Elementary School — Instructional assistant, 21 years

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of every member of our staff,” Assistant Superintendent for HR Chris Baldwin stated. “We are not just colleagues; we are a family. The dedication and camaraderie shared by our retiring staff members is proof. They have supported one another, mentored new educators, and contributed to the collaborative spirit that defines our district.”

The district hosted a reception to acknowledge the years of service provided by the retirees in late May.