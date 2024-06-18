Westfield Washington Schools honor 2024 retirees

Twelve retiring educators and two instructional assistants were honored last month by the Westfield Washington School District for their collective 305 years of service to the community.
“The impact of these dedicated educators extends far beyond the classroom,” WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser stated. “Their commitment and passion have helped shape the lives of our students and have enriched our school community. We are immensely grateful for their service and wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirements.”
The retirees are:
- Tammy Drummond, Westfield Intermediate School — bookkeeper, 22 years
- Cindy Gritton, central office — Administrative assistant for Student Services, 24 years
- Jo Ann Neff, central office — Operations assistant, 19 years
- Carolyn Wood, Washington Woods Elementary School – Second grade, 28 years
- Jennifer Paul, Oak Trace Elementary School — Music, 23 years
- Jacqueline Hiatt, Oak Trace Elementary School — Second grade, 15 years
- Diana Callahan, Oak Trace Elementary School — Second grade, 21 years
- Michelle Foster, Westfield Intermediate School — Special education, 25 years
- Steve Stafford, Westfield Intermediate School — Special education, 11 years
- Christine Hofeling, Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center — Speech and language pathologist, 37 years
- Mark Sands, Westfield High School — Band/music, 26 years
- Robert Lonsinger, Westfield High School — Math, nine years
- Tonya Coy, Westfield Middle School — Instructional assistant and job coach with The Shamrock Project, 24 years
- Janet Schuetter, Oak Trace Elementary School — Instructional assistant, 21 years
“We believe in the power of community and the importance of every member of our staff,” Assistant Superintendent for HR Chris Baldwin stated. “We are not just colleagues; we are a family. The dedication and camaraderie shared by our retiring staff members is proof. They have supported one another, mentored new educators, and contributed to the collaborative spirit that defines our district.”
The district hosted a reception to acknowledge the years of service provided by the retirees in late May.