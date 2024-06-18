Lawrence plans annual Fourth Fest

The City of Lawrence’s annual Fourth Fest celebration will start, as usual, with the only Fourth of July parade in Marion County.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. The usual route begins at Harrison Hill Elementary School at the corner of 53rd Street and Richardt Avenue, heads south on Richardt then east on 47th Street and finally north on Franklin Road before ending underneath a large American flag spanning the road in front of Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Rd.

The Kiwanis Club fish fry starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 3:30 p.m. inside the events building at the park.

According to the Visit Lawrence website, evening entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. at Community Park with DJs Long Green and Top Speed. Food trucks will be available for the evening event, with a fireworks show planned for 10 p.m.

Participants are asked to leave pets at home for the Fourth of July festivities and refrain from bringing their own fireworks.