CHS grad Kibler returning to Olympics as part of 200M freestyle relay team

2018 Carmel High School graduate Drew Kibler finished third in the 200-meter freestyle June 17 at the Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis to earn a spot on the U.S. team competing in the relay at the Olympic games in Paris this summer.

Kibler, 24, finished with a time of 1:45:60 and will compete in the relay with Luke Hobson, Chris Guiliano and Kieran Smith. He competed on the 200-meter freestyle U.S. relay team during the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo, finishing fourth.

In high school, Kibler broke a national 50-meter freestyle record at the 2018 state meet. He swam collegiately for the University of Texas.

Kibler joins Carmel native Aaron Shackell on the U.S. team heading to Paris. Shackell finished first in the 400-meter freestyle to make the team.