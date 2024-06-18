Carmel police arrest man wanted for ex-wife’s murder in Georgia 

Carmel police arrested a man June 17 who is accused of murdering his ex-wife in Marietta, Ga., before fleeing the state.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Mickey Anthony Woolery, 49, is suspected of killing Samantha Woolery, 42, in her apartment. Co-workers discovered her body when they became concerned after she did not show up for work.

An investigation led MPD detectives to believe Mickey Woolery fled to his primary residence in Carmel. MPD and CPD worked together to search multiple addresses and locate the suspect, who attempted to flee on foot.

Mickey Woolery has been charged in Georgia with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and felony malice murder. He is in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Current has reached out to CPD for additional information.