10-person memory care group home proposed on E. 116th Street in Carmel

A boutique memory care group home for up to 10 people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia has been proposed in a single-story house at 4423 E. 116th Street in Carmel.

Legato Living, which operates similar homes in Nebraska and Arizona, plans to remodel the interior of the house and build an addition to accommodate a total of 10 bedrooms. Currently, the home has three bedrooms.

A Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals hearing officer is set to review the petition and decide whether to grant the permit at a meeting at 5:15 p.m. June 24 at Carmel City Hall. Legato Living is requesting the permit be valid for 20 years.

According to documents filed with the City of Carmel’s planning department, the group home would have two caregivers on-site during the day and one at night. A house manager would oversee operations. Medical care would not be provided on-site.

The documents also state that the home is currently operated as an Airbnb and that converting it to a group home would “provide more stability to the property.”

Petitioner Andrew Hein of Legato Living declined to comment for this story.