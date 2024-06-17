SAAM to relocate headquarters to Carmel’s WestClay

As a resident of Carmel’s Village of WestClay, SAAM CEO Rob Qualls figures it’s the perfect spot for his company’s corporate offices.

“I’m proud to set up SAAM Inc. headquarters in this highly desirable area,” he said. “We are a consumer electronics company with a core team of six employees across administration, sales and C-suite here in Carmel with engineering and product development remaining in the Boston area.”

Qualls said the plan is to move as soon as possible, tentatively in October at 2139 Glebe St. SAAM has office space now at 55 Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

SAAM focuses on indoor air quality and chemical technology. Its flagship product, HavenGO, is on presale with a public launch coming in January 2025 at the Consumer Electronics Show.

“The portable air quality monitor brings laboratory-grade science into the home, giving real-time air quality and safety alerts sooner than anything on the market,” Qualls said. “SAAM believes that the hazards around us don’t have to be hazardous to us and built the HavenGO to deliver early detection of fire conditions as well as health-affecting gases and particulates. Whether you’re moving your kid into a dorm room, going camping, or just working in the garage, every space can be healthier and safer with the HavenGO.”

For more, visit saam.us.com.