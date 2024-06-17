Fishers Arts and Municipal Center opens

The City of Fishers celebrated the official opening of the new Fishers Art and Municipal Center, 1 Municipal Dr., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 17. The new center has exhibit space on the first floor for the Fishers Arts Council and exhibits and classroom spaces for the new Fishers Art Center, operated by the Indy Art Center, along with a flexible theater space for government meetings and performances. The second floor has office space for city employees.
