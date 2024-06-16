Current Publishing
Aaron Shackell. (Photo courtesy of Luke Miller Photography)

Aaron Shackell wins 400M freestyle to secure spot on U.S. Olympic team

Aaron Shackell, a 2023 Carmel High School graduate and Carmel Swim Club athlete, finished first in the 400d-meter freestyle in the Olympic Swimming Trials June 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team.

Shackell, 19, finished with a time of 3:45:46. Kieran Smith, who won a bronze medal in the event in the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo, finished second at 3:45.76. Only the winner of the event is guaranteed a spot on Team USA.

Other Hoosiers racing in the 400-meter freestyle were Jake Mitchell of Carmel and Luke Whitlock of Fishers.

