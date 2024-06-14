Potential new tenants for Creekside in Zionsville

The Town of Zionsville is working on contracts with two businesses to open shops inside Creekside Corporate Park.

Corrie Sharp, Zionsville’s Redevelopment Commission director, presented the town council with an economic development update June 3. Sharp said the RDC has engaged in several discussions over the past few months regarding vacant lots within the business park.

Sharp said the RDC has entered into a development agreement for a health care facility at Lots 4 and 5 in Creekside. That agreement includes a purchase price of $359,060 for 5 acres. The purchaser said plans include constructing Center for Sight, owned by Dr. Michael A. Behforouz, as the primary tenant. Center for Sight will be relocating from Carmel. Sharp said the eye care center has outgrown its current facility.

“The reason why they chose Creekside is to have access to enough parking and square footage to grow their business,” Sharp said. “They plan to build a 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot building, and the business plans to expand with the building, growing from 25 to possibly 50 employees.”

Sharp said there is a multi-step process for the town to sell land for development within Creekside. That process begins with a letter of intent, followed by a formal agreement that includes timeframes and commitments. Once that is complete, the next step is to move to close.

Closing for Lot 4 and 5 is anticipated for 2024.

Sharp also said the RDC received a letter of intent from Exclusive Land, LLC, regarding 3.35 acres at Lots 7 and 8 for a purchase price of $294,800. That agreement would bring a motor sport office building to Creekside.

Sharp said the RDC will take up that item June 25.