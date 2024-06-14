gorjana jewelry set to open at The Fashion Mall

Laguna Beach, Calif., -based gorjana is set to open a new store July 1 in The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, in Indianapolis.

“Our expansion into The Fashion Mall at Keystone is in response to the enthuse co-founder Gorjana Reidel said. “Fashion Mall at Keystone is Indianapolis’ premier luxury lifestyle center, so it’s fitting as our first location in Indiana.”

The jewelry brand, known for layered styles — including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and charms — features gold and a mix of diamonds, opals and sapphires, among other stones. The brand also offers a line of fine jewelry. Prices range from $25 to $4,500.

“Laguna Beach is our home, and we want to bring our home to shoppers across the country,” Reidel said. “With roots in each of the communities we’re located in, our stylists elevate the shopping experience with insights into local trends and popular styles.”

A unique gift with purchase will be available to Keystone customers in the month of July and complimentary gift wrapping is included with every purchase.

“At gorjana, we pride ourselves on creating a space that feels elevated, yet welcoming,” Reidel said.

The Keystone store will feature blush terrazzo, plush seating and custom artwork.

Founded in 2004, the Keystone store is the 75th nationwide for gorjana.

The brand’s mission includes giving back to the communities its stores serve. Recent partnerships include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots, and Dress for Success. The company is seeking Indianapoli- area partnerships.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more, visit gorjana.com.