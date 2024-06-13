Carmel Jazz Fest sets educational lineup

Carmel Jazz Festival Artistic Director Blair Clark is committed to encouraging the next generation of jazz musicians.

Clark said the college jazz ensembles and high school students are part of the mission to involve college and high school students during the Aug. 9-10 Jazz Festival.

Clark said it’s a good place for the high school students to network and to introduce college students to the Jazz Fest.

“The college students get to see other bands from International, national, regional and local acts and interact with them,” Clark said. “You can teach someone all the notes and what they do and know. But if you give them practical opportunities to network with other artists and hone their skills on stage before a live audience, what a better way to educate. They get a chance to not just be in a classroom and learn, which is not a bad thing, but to practically be on the stage and perform and realize their passion for performing.”

On Aug. 9 at the Studio Theater, the University of Indianapolis ensemble will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Butler University from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Aug. 10 performances include Indiana University from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Ball State University from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Carter Green stage will feature free entertainment. Europa, a jazz band that includes members from Carmel and Zionsville, will perform from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, followed by musical professors from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“One of the reasons we are having Europa open up is the opportunity for these high school students to see and get to know the college professors,” Clark said. “By opening up, it gives the college professors a chance to see and hear these high school students who ultimately want to go to college and perform.”

Teilah McClung, a Carmel resident and a senior at The Classical Academy in Indianapolis, will perform on a separate stage throughout the day between bands at Carter Green.

There will be an educational panel from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Studio Theater with musicians where students can ask questions.