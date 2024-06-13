Carmel Clay Historical Society’s 500th legacy brick honors centenarian

When Phyllis Horton Rockhill was growing up in Carmel, her father operated Horton Meat Market on Main Street.

The shop is long closed, but its location was recently marked with a legacy brick installed on the adjacent sidewalk in honor of Rockhill’s 100th birthday. The Carmel Clay Historical Society unveiled the legacy brick – its 500th – during a June 13 ceremony along the south side of Main Street just west of Range Line Road.

After the ceremony, Rockhill, who taught in Carmel Clay Schools for more than 30 years, said she felt proud to see it unveiled. She said she remembers when Main Street used to be paved with bricks and has memories of a Great Dane owned by an employee of a nearby bank often wandering across the street into the meat market to be tossed a treat from her father.

“I think you wouldn’t have that (happen) today,” Rockhill said with a laugh.

Rockhill turned 100 on May 30. The 1942 Carmel High School graduate said she is thankful for the many community members and former students who have wished her a happy birthday and has enjoyed reconnecting with them and sharing memories.

During the ceremony, CCHS thanked members of the Carmel Street Department who are responsible for installing the bricks. CCHS took over management of the legacy brick program from the City of Carmel several years ago, according to Julie Kingston, program coordinator.

The bricks are placed in the sidewalks along Main Street and Range Line Road within the Arts & Design District and in Midtown Plaza near Monon Boulevard. Costs range from $60 to $125, and proceeds benefit CCHS.

Learn more about legacy bricks at carmelclayhistory.org/legacy-brick-pavers.