Westfield High School senior earns $1,000 scholarship

Westfield High School Class of 2024 graduate Keegan Connor was awarded a $1,000 scholarship May 28 during the 31st annual Hamilton County Youth Service Award ceremony, sponsored by the Hamilton County Commissioners and the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.

Connor was one of seven seniors in Hamilton County nominated for the honor by their school’s counseling department. She is a member of the Thespian Honor Society, National Honor Society and a dance captain for the WHS show choir.

Connor is also Miss Indiana’s Teen 2023, the official state preliminary title to Miss America’s Teen. Connor has performed in numerous musical theater productions and considers her greatest accomplishment to be the creation of her nonprofit, Keegan Cares: Advocating for Scoliosis Awareness.

Connor has partnered with State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers) on House Bill 1054, also known as the “Keegan Cares Bill.” It would create guidelines for scoliosis screenings for children between 9 and 13 years of age.

Other students nominated for the Youth Service Award are Sydney Schultz from Carmel High School, Drew Wheeler from Fishers High School, Andrew Morrison from Hamilton Heights High School, Gloria Lane from Hamilton Southeastern High School, Maya Narsinghani from Noblesville High School and Gage West from Sheridan High School. They will each receive a $300 scholarship.

“We are proud of each of the applicants that have chosen to lead a drug free lifestyle and contribute their time to help make positive changes in the lives of others,” stated Monica Greer, executive director of Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.

The Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs is dedicated to preventing and reducing underage drinking and illegal drug use in Hamilton County. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov under the “government” tab.