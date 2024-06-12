Soaring Eagles induction ceremony planned

The Zionsville Alumni Association is planning the seventh Soaring Eagle Hall of Fame induction ceremony July 27 at Zionsville Community High School’s STAR Bank Performing Arts Center. The event will be followed by an all-class reunion in the Cardinal Room at the Golf Club of Indiana.

“So many Zionsville alumni and friends look forward to our All Class Reunion and Soaring Eagle Hall of Fame ceremony held every three years,” ZAA President Tim Ottinger stated. “The SEHOF was established in July 2005 to honor ZCHS alumni, faculty and staff of Zionsville who have made exceptional achievements in their field or unique contributions to Zionsville schools, their community and society.”

Zionsville resident and ZCHS alum Ralph Stacy has served as chair of the program since its inception in 2005. Over the past 19 years, the awards have recognized 40 individuals.

“Each one of our Inductees have done a world of good and our nomination process really starts 12 months prior to the event,” Stacy stated. “In addition, we will always give special recognition to our local veterans and all teachers, staff and resource officers who work hard every day for our youth.”

The event begins at the high school at 2 p.m., with the class reunion following at 6 p.m.

“As in 2021, we are thrilled to be back at the beautiful Cardinal Room with accommodations both in the large ballroom and veranda where guests will be treated to live music from Retro on the Rocks as well as the fun of seeing so many friends from our formative years,” co-chair and 1972 ZCHS graduate Dr. Jim Haines stated. “As always, there will be food, beverages, alumni memorabilia and a custom car exhibit. We expect upward of 500 attendees.”

Admission to the Soaring Eagle Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public. Advance $30 tickets for the reunion are available at 2024ZionsvilleAllClassReunion.eventbrite.com or at Zionsville Eyecare, 1120 West Oak St.

Tickets are $40 at the door. Zionsville Alumni Association members are admitted free.

For more, email at [email protected] or visit online at zionsvillealumni.org or facebook.com/zionsvillealumniassociation.