Snapshot: Lawrence firefighters receive Stork Award

Four members of the City of Lawrence Fire Department received the Stork Award from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security EMS Division after they helped bring a new baby into the world en route to the hospital. The Stork Award is given to EMS-certified professionals who assist with a nonhospital delivery of a newborn as part of their EMS duties. From left are Lawrence Fire Department Chief Bob Wallace, Lt. Nick Rehmel, civilian EMT Mark Cloud, Mayor Deb Whitfield, civilian paramedic Brian Albrecht, firefighter/EMT Adam Lutgring and Robin Stump from IDHS EMS. The city reports that the mother and baby are doing well. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)