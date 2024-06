Beginning on or after 9 p.m. June 14, crews will close the W. Carmel Drive bridge over U.S. 31 in both directions between Illinois Street and N. Pennsylvania Street. The closure will allow crews to safely complete a bridge deck overlay. Work is expected to be complete at 6 a.m. June 17, weather permitting.

The detour for this work is Pennsylvania Street to W. Main Street to Illinois Street.