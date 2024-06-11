Night & Day diversions – June 11, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

James Taylor

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter will perform at 8 p.m. June 11 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Noblesville students Eleanor Wilson and Tyler Cowan presents “Your Heart is Home” June 13, and Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield June 15 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley’s concert is set for 7 p.m. June 14 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.