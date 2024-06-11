Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township offers summer meal service for youth

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is offering Summer Servings, a free meal service for community members 18 and younger, daily through July 19.

There will be no meal service on the holidays of June 19 and July 4, according to the district.

Locations and times for the meal services include non-school sites open Monday through Friday with varying times. They are:

Harrison Point Apartments, 9093 East Bourbon St. — 1-1:30 p.m.

Lake Castleton Apartments, 7601 Carlton Arms Dr. — 12:45-1:30 p.m.

— 12:45-1:30 p.m. Maison Garden Apartments, 8808 Rue Madeleine — 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

8808 Rue Madeleine — 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Maplewood Home Community, 12451 Pendleton Pike — 11:20-11:45 a.m.

Oak Ridge Mobile Homes, 9530 Pendleton Pike — 12:25-1:05 p.m.

Post Brook Apartments, 9265 East 41st St. — 12:25-12:50 p.m.

Reserve at Franklin Glenn, 8016 Louisville Dr. — 11:15-11:40 a.m.

Spring Valley Homes, 8820 Pendleton Pike — 1:10-1:40 p.m.

Arts for Lawrence Theater, 8920 Otis Ave. — 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Benjamin Harrison YMCA, 5736 Lee Rd. — Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.

School-based sites open for meal services Monday through Thursday are: