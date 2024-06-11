Colts Training Camp kickoff party announced

Summer is here. That means training camp is right around the corner.

The Indianapolis Colts and City of Westfield will host a Training Camp Announcement Party from 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 for this year’s schedule release at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union. St.

Team officials, Colts cheerleaders and Colts mascot Blue will join Mayor Scott Willis and other Westfield representatives to welcome Colts fans to this year’s camp. The event will feature live music by The 1985 Band on the main stage, food trucks, drink specials, photo opportunities, Colts giveaways and other family-friendly activities.

Westfield Welcome will also be on site with sign-up opportunities for anyone who wants to volunteer at Colts Training Camp.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Colts on making the schedule release a more community focused event,” Willis stated “This is exactly what the vision was for Grand Junction Plaza – to be a gathering space for our community.”

The event is open to the public and tickets are not required.

Public parking is available in the lot at the southwest corner of Poplar and Park streets and in designated on-street spots along Union and Mill streets. A free courtesy shuttle will be available for pick-up at Westfield Intermediate School, 17710 Shamrock Blvd., during the event.

Colts Training Camp is presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. For more, visit colts.com/events/trainingcamp.