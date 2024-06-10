CCP to present ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Amber Roth has been a fan of “Anne of Green Gables” since she was a child.

“My grandmother introduced me to the story, and it’s never really left me,” the Indianapolis resident said. “I’ve seen all the ‘80s movies. I’ve seen the different TV shows telling this timeless classic tale. To be able to bring this to a new generation who might not be familiar with it (is rewarding).”

Roth will direct the Carmel Community Players’ Rising Star Production for youth of “Anne of Green Gables,” which June 28 to July 7 at The Cat in Carmel.

Lilah Cross, who will be a Noblesville High School junior, worked with Roth on “Meet Me in St. Louis” in 2021 at Basile Westfield Playhouse

“She reached out to me about the show and auditions,” Cross said. “At first, I wasn’t going to audition because I was going to be in other shows this summer, and then my mom kept telling me, ‘I think you would be perfect for the role,’ and I tried out and got it.”

Cross plays Diana Berry.

“My mom said I looked just like the girl from the TV show,” Cross said. “My grandma gave me the book when I was in elementary school. Then I watched the TV show and I used to be obsessed with it.”

Cross watched the Netflix show, “Anne with an E,” which began a three-season run in 2017.

The challenge Cross said is acting in the 1880s, when the story is set.

“It’s hard to act like I’m from a century ago,” Cross said.

Carolyn Noneman, who will be an eighth-grader at Carmel’s Clay Middle School, plays Anne Shirley, an orphan.

“The most challenging part is learning not to talk as fast because she is a very fast talker and has a lot of thoughts,” Noneman said. “I really enjoy this role and love the cast.”

Indianapolis resident Sam Everitt, who will be a freshman at University High School, plays Matthew Cuthbert, who adopts Anne with his sister.

“I like the brother-sister relationship with Matthew and Marilla because that’s fun to act out,” Everitt said.

Lucy Lindner, a Lawrence resident who will be a Cathedral High School senior, plays Marilla Cuthbert.

“I love the chemistry (of the cast) and getting to meet new people, especially because I’m a really shy person,” Lindner said. “So, it’s kind of hard for me to meet new people at times. This has been a great eye-opening moment.”

Jack Levine, who will be an eighth-grader at Carmel’s Creekside Middle School, plays GIlbert Blythe. He wasn’t familiar with the TV show or book before he read the script.

“I have to say a lot of awkward things that I don’t like saying,” Levine said of the challenge. “It’s the weird phrasing of the time period.”

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.