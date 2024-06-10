Carmel transforms into SwimCity, USA

The signs welcoming visitors and residents to Carmel will have a new look this summer.

Temporary signs designating the city as SwimCity, USA are being put up as 14 Carmel swimmers prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“Carmel has a storied history in swimming,” said Rebecca Carl, the City of Carmel’s chief marketing officer. “In honor of 14 qualifiers at the trials, we feel we have the chops to back it up as a city. We thought it would be a nice nod to the city and trial qualifiers.”

Carl said a search revealed no one else is using the moniker SwimCity, USA, which is in the process of being trademarked by the City of Carmel.

The signs were scheduled to go up by June 8.

Carl said Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam had the idea to celebrate the swimmers.

“She’s very innovative and constantly thinking of ways to celebrate the city and move the city forward and put us on the national radar,” Carl said. “This was one of her ideas, and we’ve taken and run with it.”

SwimCity, USA T-shirts will be available at All Things Carmel, 110 W. Main St., Suite 104.

A photo shoot with Carmel Swim Academy swimmers and Finkam with the tagline “We Grow Swimmers” was scheduled for June 10.

“We’re trying to get some video on the Midtown board on the Carmel Swim Academy,” said Kelly Douglas, City of Carmel senior brand manager. “We’re also trying to put the prelims on the Peacock (network) when it’s events with 14 Carmel swimmers.”

Carl said the city wants to honor Carmel High School’s long history of success with its 38th consecutive IHSAA girls swimming state championship, a national record for any sport. The boys have won 10 straight state titles.

CHS graduates Drew Kibler and Jake Mitchell became the first swim Olympians from Carmel in Tokyo in 2021. They both will compete in the trials.

“We want to honor those 14, of course, but we want to honor programs that have taken place in Carmel as we look to the future for the young swimmers,” Carl said. “It’s kind of a look back, the present and look forward.”