Anthony’s Chophouse offers lunch

Anthony’s Chophouse, 201 W. Main St., Carmel, has added a summer luncheon menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday through Sept. 30.

“Anthony’s is offering lunch to give the residents and businesses of Carmel more lunch options,” owner Anthony Lazzara said. “Having views of the Monon while sipping champagne doesn’t sound so bad, right? We are opening up the opportunity for businesses to host luncheons with an affordable private dining lunch menu. We received so many inquiries during December for luncheons that we will be offering them throughout the summer.”

Lazzara said guests can enjoy options such as crab cake sliders, filet sandwich and entree salads and some of the best-selling items from the dinner menu.

Anthony’s Chophouse summer menu is inspired by executive chef Aziz Mountassar’s overseas trip to Casablanca and Spain. Mountassar’s dishes include playa risotto and sea scallops. “There will be happy hour features, such as $1 oysters and BOGO options,” Lazzara said.

3UP Rooftop Lounge, directly above Anthony’s Chophouse, also has started to serve lunch on Saturdays. The extended hours from noon to midnight Saturday allow guests to dine all day.

For guests looking for outdoor dining, 3UP Rooftop Lounge offers a rooftop view of downtown Carmel

For more, visit anthonyschophouse.com.