White River Alliance announces Paddle Days event

The White River Alliance, which works to improve and protect water resources in central Indiana, has announced this year’s White River Paddle Days and Festival Races.

The events will take place June 14 at Canoe Country in Daleville, June 15 at Frank’s Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis and June 16 at White River Canoe Co. in Noblesville. Check-in begins daily at 8:30 a.m., and buses will leave for the starting line at 9 a.m.

According to the WRA, professionals or people new to being out on the water are welcome to participate in the canoe and kayak races. Participants can choose between canoe, tandem kayak or solo kayak categories, and the White River Alliance will provide the boats with registration.

Races span 6.5 to 7 miles down the White River, and finishing times average an hour.

Registration is $40 per single kayak and $80 per canoe/tandem kayak for two-person teams. The fee includes canoe and kayak rental, food and refreshments, entertainment and support for the WRA’s conservation efforts.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers by boat type, and a team spirit award will be given for themed outfits or costumes. Those who race in all three events will receive a participation award.

If inclement weather or unsafe river conditions occur, the races will be rescheduled for June 21 to 23.

For more, visit thewhiteriveralliance.org.