Characters of Carmel: World traveler at home in Carmel

After living all around the world, Audrey Conceicao Stitz has finally found her home in Carmel. She was born in Goa, India, and also lived in Pune, India. She spent several years in Dubai, Los Angeles, Chicago and Porto Alegre, Brazil. She works remotely from her home as a tech consultant but travels for work as needed.

It was through her job in Chicago that she met her husband, Jeremy, who is also a remote consultant. In her spare time, Stitz loves to travel with family and friends and explore different places and cultures. She considers her most important role to be the mother of her 5-year-old daughter, Chloe Isabella, and feels lucky to have her husband’s parents living nearby. The Stitz family also includes Tala, a 1-year-old female labrador retriever.

Favorite Carmel restaurant: The Cake Bake Shop

Fun fact: Wedding dress was handmade by her mother, Wendy

Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, makeup artistry, shopping and painting, especially florals

Retirement plans: Artist or professional party planner

Best movie ever: “The Sound of Music”

Talent: Trained athlete, with 100-meter run her specialty event

Music taste: Country

Most recent project: Making a custom Taylor Swift costume for Chloe with fringe, ombre sequins and an invisible zipper

Chloe’s activities: Swimming, piano, ballet, gymnastics, karate, soccer and yoga

Siblings: One sister, Allison

Speaks fluent: English, Hindi and Konkani

