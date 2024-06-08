Characters of Carmel: World traveler at home in Carmel

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb
After living all around the world, Audrey Conceicao Stitz has finally found her home in Carmel. She was born in Goa, India, and also lived in Pune, India. She spent several years in Dubai, Los Angeles, Chicago and Porto Alegre, Brazil. She works remotely from her home as a tech consultant but travels for work as needed.
It was through her job in Chicago that she met her husband, Jeremy, who is also a remote consultant. In her spare time, Stitz loves to travel with family and friends and explore different places and cultures. She considers her most important role to be the mother of her 5-year-old daughter, Chloe Isabella, and feels lucky to have her husband’s parents living nearby. The Stitz family also includes Tala, a 1-year-old female labrador retriever.
Favorite Carmel restaurant: The Cake Bake Shop
Fun fact: Wedding dress was handmade by her mother, Wendy
Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, makeup artistry, shopping and painting, especially florals
Retirement plans: Artist or professional party planner
Best movie ever: “The Sound of Music”
Talent: Trained athlete, with 100-meter run her specialty event
Music taste: Country
Most recent project: Making a custom Taylor Swift costume for Chloe with fringe, ombre sequins and an invisible zipper
Chloe’s activities: Swimming, piano, ballet, gymnastics, karate, soccer and yoga
Siblings: One sister, Allison
Speaks fluent: English, Hindi and Konkani
