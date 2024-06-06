Zionsville Community High School students are ‘Strong in Every Way’

Twenty Zionsville Community High School seniors were honored by the Rotary Club of Zionsville in May for demonstrating the personal assets of the “ZCS Strong in Every Way Ideals” and embodying the “Rotary Four-Way Test Tenets.”

The Strong in Every Way Ideals are compassion, confidence, ethics, wellness and determination. The Rotary Four-Way Test Tenets are: Is it the truth?; is it fair to all concerned?; will it build goodwill and better friendships?; and will it be beneficial to all concerned.

Students were nominated for the award by ZCHS teachers, and a committee determined the final winners. Each recognized student also had the opportunity to honor an adult in the community as their most influential mentor.

Recognized seniors and their mentors are Peter Yoon, mentor Stephanie Dudley;

Sebastian Ramirez, mentor Allison Tripolitis; Navya Ayitha, mentor Katie Willour; Zoe Steinberg, mentor Mica Wilson; McKenna Meyer, mentor Kristin Lancaster; Ivey Lancaster, mentor Deborah Scott; Brenna Lett, mentor Sarah Kiel; Ellie Snyder, mentor Isaac Spillman; Molly Simmons, mentor Jenni East; Danna Irizarry-Rodriguez, mentor Kristin Lancaster; Zhiqing Chen, mentor Lisa Geimer; Marissa Roundtree, mentor Faye Snodgress; Luke Reasoner, mentor J.R. Howell; Cole Briney, mentor Mica Wilson; Darren Washington, mentor Brandon Mooradian; John Gunderman, mentor Kristin Lancaster; Spencer Krone, mentor Sarah Essick; Mara Lusk, mentor Jenna Engelhardt; Hannah McKenna, mentor Lindsay Alessandrini; and Madison Schmidt, mentor Ann Bender.