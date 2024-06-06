Whitestown restaurant receives Boone County 180 Makeover Award

A popular eatery in the heart of Whitestown will get a makeover courtesy of a $136,000 grant from Boone County.

L.A. Cafe, celebrating its 22nd year at 4 S. Main St. in Whitestown, was awarded a Boone County 180 Makeover grant in May, part of the broader 180 Alliance for READI 1.0 funding. The funds, which were allocated to the Town of Whitestown for distribution to L.A. Cafe, will facilitate interior improvements at the restaurant including restroom renovations and expanded cold storage space.

L.A. Cafe owner Jessica Averitt said the grant provides more than just money.

“Receiving this grant to renovate L.A. Cafe is not just a boost to our business, but an investment in Whitestown,” Averitt stated. “It is about investing in our future and ensuring we continue to thrive, providing even better services and experiences for our customers.”

Whitestown Town Council president Dan Patterson agreed.

“It’s a testament to our commitment to growth, ensuring Whitestown remains an exceptional place to live, work, and dine,” Patterson stated.

The Boone County Economic Development Corporation is spearheading the 180 Makeover program within Boone County.

“Downtowns are the heart of our community, and we are eager to create additional spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs to grow,” stated Molly Whitehead, CEO of the Boone EDC.

The makeover project at L.A. Cafe is set to begin in the mid- second quarter of 2024, with an anticipated completion date in late 2024 or early 2025.

The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions in Indiana. The funds are used for improvements that encourage regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in the Hoosier State.

The investment is anticipated to yield an additional $9.86 billion public, private and nonprofit dollars invested in enhancing Indiana’s quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity.