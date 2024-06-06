Preview soiree raises funds for Westfield Washington Library services

The new Westfield Washington Library has officially opened.

But before the June 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to a special Indy 500-themed soiree at the building, celebrating Westfield’s latest addition while raising funds to support library services.

More than 250 guests attended the May 18 event, becoming the first to tour the state-of-the-art building at 17400 Westfield Blvd. During the event, the Westfield Library Foundation raised $53,000 for the library.

“We are thrilled with the incredible support from our community,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “It was a truly memorable night, and the funds raised will significantly enhance our makerspace, expand our collections, and support free programming for all our patrons.”

The new 43,000-square-foot facility features expanded parking, a dedicated teen area, a spacious community room and a Rivet Roastery coffee shop and cafe. The property also includes outdoor activity space.

Westfield Washington Township offices have also been relocated to the west side of the new building.

For more about the library and its services, visit wwpl.lib.in.us.