HATCH Fest returns to Noblesville

Noblesville Creates HATCH Fest will return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 on the downtown Noblesville Courthouse Square, 801 Conner St.

The event will include a Juneteenth celebration and the St. Michael’s Strawberry Festival.

According to Aili McGill, the executive director of Noblesville Creates, HATCH stands for Hamilton County arts, technology, craft and heritage. The festival will showcase the works of local artisans and makers.

“HATCH Fest was originally designed to provide emerging artists and established artists with a high-quality opportunity to sell their artwork,” McGill stated. “However, the event has grown to include artists of all skills and experience levels, with a strong encouragement for first-time vendors to apply.”

Makers and craftspeople from Noblesville and surrounding areas will showcase one-of-a-kind creations, offering a unique selection of handcrafted items for sale for festival goers. Besides the shopping, there will be demonstrations, performances and activities presented by local cultural groups, nonprofits and businesses around the Courthouse Square.

Noblesville Creates also seeks exhibitors to showcase technology, crafts and heritage unique to Noblesville. The event will collaborate with local Maker Spaces to ensure hands-on activities for all ages. Anyone interested in being an exhibitor can contact [email protected].