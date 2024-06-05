Run, walk, or cycle your way to fitness: Indianapolis 500 Mile Challenge and Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge registration opens

Although the month of May is over, the spirit of racing continues as registration is underway for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Challenge and the Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge.

Presented by the 500 Festival, both events are virtual fitness challenges. Participants are tasked to complete 500 miles of physical activity through the 500 Mile Challenge or 250 miles through the Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge.

Both challenges are fundraisers for the 500 Festival and the 500 Festival Foundation. All proceeds benefit the 500 Festival’s community initiatives such as its free education, health and leadership development programs, all of which annually impact more than 100,000 youth and their families.

The registration fee for each challenge is $65.

“A lot of the things registration fees go toward from the challenge is our education program, which takes place for fourth-grade students, and that takes place during the spring semester of the school year,” 500 Festival Vice President Lisa Labas said. “The other thing that we that that funding goes toward is our Kids Fit program, so that’s a program that also takes place within the school system and allows individuals to participate more in that healthy lifestyle space. It’s a customizable program for kids grades (kindergarten) through sixth, and it’s available to both schools and groups.

“It aligns with the academic standards for health and physical education.”

June 28 is the registration deadline, but participants can begin logging miles June 14. The completion date for both challenges is Oct. 31. Fitness activities include running, walking, swimming, cycling and fitness classes, among others.

“It’s a great way to keep individuals engaged to love racing, love the Indy 500 and love the things that the 500 Festival puts on” Labas said. “And it’s just a great way to stay involved and stay active and healthy.”

To register, visit IndyMini.com/500miles.