Indiana Golf breaks ground on new Fort Ben HQ

A crowd of Hoosier golf enthusiasts gathered June 5 to celebrate the official groundbreaking for the new Indiana Golf headquarters at The Fort Golf Resort, 6002 N. Post Rd. in Lawrence.

The nonprofit has raised about $5.6 million for the project, said capital campaign chair Steve Sterrett. That is about $900,000 shy of the overall goal.

“What this building is all about — it’s giving a home to golf in Indiana,” he said. “But what it’s really all about is giving back and giving young people a chance to succeed.”

Efforts will continue to raise the rest of the needed funds as construction is ongoing. The 13,000-square-foot building, scheduled for completion in spring 2025, will have administrative spaces, house the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame, have an indoor golf academy and a short-game practice area.

Indiana Golf is the umbrella organization for Indiana PGA, Indiana Golf Association, Indiana Women’s Golf Association, Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association, Indiana Golf Foundation and First Tee-Indiana.

For more, visit indianagolf.org.

