Boone REMC to celebrate Operation Round Up

Boone REMC will celebrate nearly $1 million in community grants awarded by the electric utility cooperative with a special event June 18.

Operation Round Up, also known as the Boone REMC Community Fund, Inc. is a trust established in April 2006. Funds come from REMC members who allow their electric bills to be rounded to the next highest dollar each month.

Those extra funds — totaling a maximum of $11.88 per member annually — are deposited into the fund for distribution through a grant program. Each quarter, an independent board of trustees reviews grant requests for projects that support economic development, youth, the environment, disaster relief and community service. Nonprofit groups and organizations that serve communities located within the Boone REMC service area are eligible to apply for grants.

A celebration of the nearing the $1 million mark in grant funding will be held at 6 p.m. June 18 at the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Whitestown branch, 6310 Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown. The event will include dinner, a presentation on the Operation Round Up program and a panel discussion. Tours of the new library, which was a recent recipient of grant funds, will also be held. Members of Boone REMC are invited to attend.

Boone REMCis an electric utility cooperative serving more than 18,000 meters in Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks and Montgomery counties. For more, visit bremc.com.