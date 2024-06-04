New management at ‘Zionsville National’ promotes town gem

Under new management, the Zionsville Golf Course is already seeing a turnaround when it comes to season passes and attracting golfers of all ages and abilities.

In April, the Town of Zionsville turned over management of the 9-hole municipal golf course at 10799 E. 550 South to Zionsville National, a private organization. The course was previously under the management of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Zionsville resident Pete Prust with Zionsvillle National is helping to oversee maintenance and operations at the course. Prust said for several years, the golf course simply wasn’t given enough attention, especially during the pandemic when tee times were canceled, and maintenance was halted. During that time, Prust and his son Charlie took care of the grounds.

“The town is really focused on their parks, but we’re kind of an outlier,” Prust said. “We think this is such a jewel for the town, this is a golf course right in the middle of town that caters to the kids and everyone.”

Prust said with the new management, the plan is to work on upgrades including updating the club house and replacing an older storage structure on site with a concession stand pavilion and bathrooms. While he said he doesn’t expect to see a big profit, money raised will go right back into the course.

“We see an opportunity to make those things better, and (Mayor John Stehr) has been on board with us,” Prust said. “It’s a jewel. We really appreciate the asset that we have here. We just want to continue to involve the town and make it a centerpiece for the town, instead of an outlier.”

Prust said the name of the LLC is derived from the colloquial name for the course, often referred to as “the national” despite it being a small, municipal course.

The management agreement with Zionsville National is for five years, but Prust said terms can be revisited before that time. He said the course sees up to 30,000 visitors each year.

Prust said the process to move the course to private management started when Mayor John Stehr was president of the Parks and Recreation Board. He said Stehr saw potential in the course, especially if it could be managed more effectively.

“We just really want to thank (Stehr),” Prust said. “He didn’t have to do this, and he made an effort to make it as easy as possible. He understood that the focus of the parks department is not the golf course and won’t be, but he also sees the opportunity that we have with the right people.”

Prust said this year, the course has issued 120 student passes and has created leagues for seniors.

“We’re really growing the game with the kids. We work with the middle schools, boys in the spring and girls in the fall, so it’s something that we are able to give back,” Purst said. “It’s who we cater to, it’s who we are and we’re not going to change.”

The course was built in 1961 and operated privately until the town purchased it in 2007.

Learn more about the golf course at zionsville-in.gov/298/Zionsville-Golf-Course.