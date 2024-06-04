Lawrence council OKs new all-way stop, recognizes Pride Month

The City of Lawrence will have a new all-way stop following action by the Lawrence Common Council June 3.

The council voted unanimously in favor of new stop signs at Chadworth Way, Chadworth Court and Kensworth Drive. The traffic control measure was requested by a resident of that neighborhood, said Councilor Liz Masur (D-at-large) during a Code Committee meeting that immediately preceded the full council meeting.

“She expressed concerns that she has small children and other people have small children, and that people driving along Kensworth go very quickly and that she thought a stop sign might reduce the speed of people driving through the neighborhood,” Masur said. “This is especially important in this area, because there is a pool not even two blocks away, so there is a lot of foot traffic as families are going to and from the pool.”

Masur said the HOA for the area was in favor of adding stop signs at that intersection and Lawrence Police Department officials also approved. The Code Committee forwarded a favorable recommendation of the ordinance to the full council.

In order to approve the ordinance right away, the council agreed to suspend the rules. Ordinarily, an ordinance would have to return for a second reading and vote before it is adopted.

Councilor Lisa Chavis expressed concern about suspending the rules. She said doing so sets a precedent for future ordinances related to stop signs. However, Chavis voted in favor of suspending the rules.

In other matters, the council approved a resolution recognizing the month of June as Pride Month.

Deputy Chief of Staff LeAndre Level told the council that representatives of the City of Lawrence have signed up to walk in the June 8 Indy Pride Parade. He displayed a custom-designed flag, which combines the City of Lawrence logo with the Pride rainbow symbol.

“We encourage the councilors, people of the administration, staff and people from the public who want to walk with us,” Level said.

Also on June 3, the council rescheduled its regular mid-month meeting, which had been set for Juneteenth — June 19. The rescheduled meeting will be 6:30 p.m. June 26 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St, with a committee of the whole meeting preceding it at 5:30 p.m. The committee of the whole will review a proposal related to solid waste fees. All Lawrence government meetings are livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein.