Carmel Community Players season features classics newer plays

Carmel Community Players will present some familiar plays along with some new titles.

“This upcoming season is a mix of classics and newer pieces, an ebb and flow of ‘sit back and relax’ and ‘sit up and listen,’” CCP Artistic Director Hannah Janowicz said. “We anticipate a lot of laughs and a lot of gasps.”

“Steel Magnolias,” which opens the season Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 3 at The Cat in Carmel, was staged by CCP in 1999 and 2013.

“So, I look forward to hearing the story with a new vision and generation of performers,” Janowicz said.

“Clue,” a funny murder-mystery inspired by the board game, is set for Nov. 15-24 at The Cat.

“Pride and Prejudice,” based on the classic Jane Austen novel, opens the 2025 portion of the season Feb. 28 and runs through March 9.

“Ruthless! The Musical” is a dark comedy about a sociopathic child actor. It runs April 4-13 at The Switch Theatre in Fishers. “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” a modern-day fairytale about triplets, is the season’s Rising Star Production and is set for June 13-22 at The Cat.

The premise of “American Son,” which centers around a missing Black teenager who might have been picked up by the police in Miami, closes the season Aug. 8-17 at The Switch Theatre. His parents, an estranged interracial couple, anxiously await news.

“I’m especially eager for our season closer, ‘American Son,’” Janowicz said. “It premiered on Broadway less than 10 years ago, has a powerfully relevant script and will definitely be a strong acting challenge for its small cast. It’s always fun to explore different time periods and eras in history, but ‘American Son’ draws us right back to the present day and demonstrates the importance of education through storytelling.”

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.