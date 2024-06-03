Community Health Network to expand with Westfield campus

Community Health Network will build a new health care campus in Westfield, marking a significant expansion for the network while enhancing Community’s ability to provide access to its care in central Indiana.

The $335 million, 425,000-square-foot facility near 196th Street and U.S. 31 will feature an ambulatory surgery center, medical office building, emergency department and six-story patient tower. Services will include women’s health, integrative medicine, orthopedics, primary care, behavioral health and specialty services.

“This expansion reflects our responsiveness to Westfield’s growth and needs,” stated Jason Fahrlander, Community’s chief operating officer. “This new state-of-the-art health care campus aligns with our mission to enhance health and well-being in the communities we serve.”

The project includes the reconstruction of two existing buildings at 19800 and 19900 N. East St. to house medical offices, clinical specialties, an ambulatory surgery center, an emergency department, support services, outpatient imaging and cardiovascular care.

An additional 100-bed inpatient tower will also be constructed.

Renovating the existing buildings is expected to save more than $50 million compared to building new, an effort that Community representatives said aligns with the network’s sustainability goals.

Completion of the medical office building is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The surgery center, hospital service building and hospital tower are projected for completion in mid-2026.

“Engaging patients, employees, and community partners has been instrumental in ensuring that this healthcare campus meets the unique needs of the Westfield community,” stated Derek McMichael, vice president and hospital administrator for Community’s Kokomo and Westfield regions. “Soon residents of Westfield and beyond will be able to conveniently access a wide range of comprehensive services close to home.”

Once complete, Community is expected to be the only hospital in Westfield to offer labor and delivery services, with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms that promote family-centered care.

“I always feel they care for us not as a patient, but as a family,” stated Westfield resident Emily Russell, who gave birth to her three children at Community Hospital North. “Being able to drive down the road and get the care we need (will be) truly amazing.”

Plans for the project are currently under review by the City of Westfield. A public hearing on the construction plans will take place later this summer.