Noblesville Main Street’s Music & All That Jazz series set for summer

Noblesville Main Street’s Music & All That Jazz series, presented by Gordon Insurance Partners, will return from 5 to 7 p.m. June 8 to the courthouse lawn in downtown Noblesville.

Music will be provided by Sara’s Soirée Music Lounge, a bar and restaurant that features live music. It opened in April at 818 Logan St. in Noblesville.

“For us, the collaboration and partnership with one of our local businesses is what it’s all about,” Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker said. “We are excited for the entire series, but also for June 8 because this is the first time that we’ve done this sort of collaboration. It is our first time having a jazz lounge on the square.”

This season’s series began May 11 with The Cohen-Rutkowski Project, and concerts will continue through October on the second Saturday of each month.

Baker said the series has taken place for several years.

“We invite people to come out to the courthouse lawn on Noblesville Courthouse Square, and they can bring chairs, a picnic and a picnic basket,” Baker said. “We also encourage attendees to get food or ice cream from one of the small businesses on the square. It is a night of amazing music and fun for all ages.”

Baker said Music & All That Jazz will feature true jazz music.

“We’ve really leaned into the fact that it is jazz music,” Baker said. “In the past, we’ve played a little bit with other genres, but it’s really a jazz series. So this year, attendees will be seeing a lot more true jazz. I feel like that’s what makes it different from some of the other music you hear in other venues.”

For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org.

2024 MUSIC & ALL THAT JAZZ LINEUP:

June 8: An evening with Sara’s Soirée

July 13: Jazz Elements

Aug. 10: Noblesville High School Jazz Combo with Peter Luttrull

Sept. 14: Moontown Pickle Stompers

Oct. 12: David Hartman Band