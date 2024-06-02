Artists team up for show

Tresa Steenberg is convinced this will be a special collaboration.

Steenberg, a Noblesville resident, and Diane Staver of Kokomo, will display their artwork at Art on Main, 111 W. Main St., Suite 140, in Carmel throughout June. The opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. June 8 as part of Meet Me on Main.

“I am also looking forward to this show as I love Diane’s work and am enjoying working on this show together,” said Steenberg, whose work also is on display at High Frequency Arts in Fishers.

Steenberg has displayed her art at Art on Main since June 2022.

“I usually show four to six pieces per month,” Steenberg said. “For this show, I will have 15 to 20 pieces on display of mixed media and collage work. I began painting in 2015 as a hobby.”

Steenberg specializes in abstract art by using mixed media. She uses traditional mediums such as acrylics, pens, pencils and unexpected materials like book pages, kids’ homework and found paper. She said her approach interweaves various mediums to create unpredicted visual intrigue in the artwork and provide insight into the artist’s joy.

Staver is a retired college professor who taught at the Art Institute of Indianapolis for more than 12 years and now paints full time.

“I enjoy her work and feel our artistic styles complement one another,” Staver said. “I am also pleased to show a larger body of my work in Carmel, which will be a first for me. I joined Art on Main in February and show a half-dozen new works at the gallery each month. I plan to have a minimum of 25 pieces in the June show, including paintings, mixed media and digital art.”

Staver does everything digitally for her art.

“I use Photoshop and original digital photos to create my concept art,” she said. “I combine photos, then manipulate, merge, add to and eliminate areas and filter until the final image emerges. Once satisfied, I use the completed image as a visual reference for paintings. In some cases, I leave the piece as digital art. I explore urban environments. Sometimes, it displays windows that merge the interior content with the reflections of the city. Other times, I add graffiti to buildings or objects. I love buildings that look like they have been around for years.”