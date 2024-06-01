Whitestown man runs marathon around Carmel cancer center in honor of late father

By Ken Severson

Michael Hartnagel loves to run, and for a purpose: to raise awareness of cancer and treatments.

In September 2023, Hartnagels father, Ralph, died of prostate cancer. To honor the courage, dignity and positive outlook that his father showed during his illness, Michael Hartnagel and his family created Metastatic Mission and #Stay Positive.

“Metastatic Mission is our mission is to continue my dad’s fight and carry on his legacy,” Hartnagle said. “Through community and movement, we strive to spread love and positivity and support those battling cancer.”

Additionally, Hartnagle is undertaking a huge task by running a marathon once a month at a cancer center in the state.

On May 18, Hartnagle ran 26.2 miles outside the IU Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel. He ran laps for people fighting cancer and in honor of his father.

“The idea that started when my dad was going through his treatments,” Hartnagle said. “I would run outside his building just to fight alongside and support him. Running was a way for me to be connected to his battle, which is both physically and mentally challenging, though miniscule to his battle.”

Hartnagle, a Whitestown resident, said his dad always spoke of the people who didn’t have that kind of support and wants to change that with his runs, and he invites others to join him by running or walking, either a mile or 26.2 miles.

Hartnagle began his running trek by doing a run across Indiana in September 2023, prior to his dad’s death. It was a three-day, 157-mile run that began in Richmond and ended in Dana, which raised $150,000. He started the marathon once each month in January and so far – besides Carmel – has run at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children and the Goshen Cancer Center.

“We average around 30 to 50 people throughout the day,” Hartnagle said. “The majority of the people show up to walk the last mile. We walk the last mile as a tribute to my dad.”

Hartnagle said approximately 50 people showed up at Schwarz to complete laps around the facility.

At the end of each run, Hartnagle donates care packages at each facility to help people battling cancer.

Hartnagle plans to run each month through December but doesn’t know where he will run next.

“My dad just loved being around family, friends, community and loved being outside and being active,” Hartnagle said. “(He) was always up for a challenge and inspiring others that they are able to accomplish way more than they ever thought possible. We see that live on through these runs.”