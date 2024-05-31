Snapshot: Zionsville Community High School Indoor Percussion places 4th at WGI

Zionsville Community High School Indoor Percussion placed fourth in the world at last month’s WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio in April. WGI, which stands for Winter Guard International, is a world-recognized program for indoor color guard, percussion and winds competitions. As a nonprofit youth organization, WGI also serves as the governing body for the indoor color guard, percussion and winds activities. WGI is called the “sport of the arts” because it brings music to life through performance in a competitive format. More than 12,000 participants from around the world participated in the championships. Participating in the competition from ZCHS, from left, are Reese Whittington, Marrs Ferraro and Lillian Reid. (Photo courtesy of Dharati Dave)